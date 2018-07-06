Mayor of Armenia’s Kapan resigns
YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. Ashot Hayrapetyan, the Mayor of Kapan, a town in the southeast of Armenia, has resigned.
“Dear residents of Kapan, I am resigning as Mayor,” he said on Facebook.
Explaining his resignation, Hayrapetyan said there are “objective, subjective and deep reasons.”
He said that his vision in the management of the town differs from the vision of the residents.
He wished good luck to his successor.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
