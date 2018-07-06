Armenian FM holds meeting with CIS Executive Secretary

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of foreign affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan held a meeting today with CIS Executive Secretary Sergei Lebedev.

At the meeting the FM mentioned that Armenia attached importance to the CIS role in the development of cooperation between member states and will continue its active involvement in all directions of the organization.

Lebedev valued Armenia’s participation in the initiatives of the organization and praised the traditional active cooperation with Armenia’s representatives.

The sides exchanged ideas over cultural cooperation within the CIS, and highlighted the declaration of Goris and 2018 CIS cultural capital.

Mnatsakanyan and Lebedev discussed the preparation for the upcoming CIS charter body sittings.

The Armenian FM briefed the CIS Executive Secretary over the domestic developments in Armenia, the priorities of the country’s foreign policy and reaffirmed commitment to continue active participation in cooperation within the CIS, including the development of bilateral relations between CIS countries.

