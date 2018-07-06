Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 July

Armenian president meets with Putin’s cultural envoy


YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian has held a meeting today with Mikhail Shvydkoy, Russia’s Special Presidential Envoy for International Cultural Cooperation, Sarkissian’s Office said.

Shvydkoy and Sarkissian exchanged ideas over Armenian-Russian cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian sectors.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration