Armenian president meets with Putin’s cultural envoy

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian has held a meeting today with Mikhail Shvydkoy, Russia’s Special Presidential Envoy for International Cultural Cooperation, Sarkissian’s Office said.

Shvydkoy and Sarkissian exchanged ideas over Armenian-Russian cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian sectors.

