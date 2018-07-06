Armenian president meets with Putin’s cultural envoy
YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian has held a meeting today with Mikhail Shvydkoy, Russia’s Special Presidential Envoy for International Cultural Cooperation, Sarkissian’s Office said.
Shvydkoy and Sarkissian exchanged ideas over Armenian-Russian cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian sectors.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 18:02 Armenian FM holds meeting with CIS Executive Secretary
- 18:00 Armenian president meets with Putin’s cultural envoy
- 17:55 Artsakh’s president holds meetings with SME development NGO reps
- 17:42 PM meets local officials, citizens in provincial visit
- 17:32 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 06-07-18
- 17:30 Asian Stocks - 06-07-18
- 17:29 Sarkissian hosts prominent filmmaking couple PeÅ Holmquist and Suzanne Khardalian
- 17:18 Armenia, Lebanon have great cooperation potential in tourism field – minister Avedis Guidanian
- 16:55 President Bako Sahakyan receives member of Artsakh-France friendship circle Jacques Remiller
- 16:04 Meeting between Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs planned to be held soon – Russian Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group
- 15:51 Beautiful buildings, major investments, place for international meetings: Kazakhstan’s capital Astana marks its 20th anniversary
- 15:40 President Sarkissian hosts Canadian-Armenian actress Arsinée Khanjian
- 15:37 Speaker Babloyan meets with Speaker of House of Commons of Canada in Quebec
- 14:25 We are not targeting someone’s family or individual – PM Pashinyan on recent discoveries
- 13:16 MP Tsarukyan’s chief bodyguard remanded in custody
- 13:05 Armenian community structures of Lebanon continue actively working – Ambassador
- 12:29 Participants of discussion initiated by PM on Amulsar mine operation fail to reach agreement
- 12:15 Armenia’s delegation led by Speaker of Parliament participates in conference of Presidents of La Francophonie Parliaments
- 12:12 Hayastan All-Armenian Fund’s director returns to work: Fund continues receiving donations
- 11:40 Supporters and opposers of Amulsar mine operation hold discussion in Jermuk town by PM’s initiative
- 11:23 Environmentalist and Lydian Armenia’s director introduce their positions on Amulsar mine to PM Pashinyan
- 11:20 Armenian President congratulates Kazakh counterpart on birthday
- 11:09 Today is International Kissing Day
- 10:42 Hayastan All-Armenian Fund’s director released on bail
- 10:17 PM Pashinyan meets with citizens protesting against operation of Amulsar gold mine
- 09:30 European Stocks - 05-07-18
- 09:29 US stocks up - 05-07-18
- 09:25 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 05-07-18
- 09:22 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 05-07-18
- 09:20 Oil Prices Down - 05-07-18
- 07.05-17:32 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 05-07-18
- 07.05-17:31 Asian Stocks - 05-07-18
- 07.05-17:19 Republican Party’s proposal on additional ballots adopted at session of commission of reforms of Electoral Code
- 07.05-17:17 President Armen Sarkissian attends celebrations dedicated to Constitution Day
- 07.05-16:59 Best symbol of each state is its law-abiding citizen protected by law – President Sarkissian
17:01, 07.02.2018
Viewed 10753 times New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art to host first major exhibition on Armenia
20:10, 07.03.2018
Viewed 4600 times Hayastan All Armenian Fund’s director arrested for embezzlement
13:40, 06.30.2018
Viewed 2860 times We are ready for defense and counterattack in the air and on land, says Armenia’s PM
16:37, 06.30.2018
Viewed 2739 times Turkey’s Erdogan plans to involve world-renowned ethnic Armenian economist Daron Acemoglu in new Cabinet – media
13:07, 07.03.2018
Viewed 2670 times Henrikh Mkhitaryan back to London