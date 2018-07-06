Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 July

Artsakh’s president holds meetings with SME development NGO reps


YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan has held a meeting with representatives of the “Development Association of Artsakh’s Small and Medium Enterprises” NGO, Sahakyan’s office said.

Various issues related to SMEs in the country were discussed at the meeting.

The president attached importance to discussions with NGOs in terms of having a good understanding of the sector’s issues and giving right solutions.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




