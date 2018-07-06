PM meets local officials, citizens in provincial visit

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has chaired a meeting with local officials at the Governor’s Office in Vayots Dzor, a province in the southeast of the country.

At the meeting the PM stressed that public office must be perceived as a service, noting that previously “elements of leisure” had existed.

“This must start from me and that’s how I am acting. Obviously, public service must truly be a service and not a chance to make abuses and having privileges,” he said.

He said that at the recommendation of the minister of territorial administration and development a decision has been made to allocate 10 billion drams to communities in subventions.

The PM urged to submit projects preferably relating to infrastructure, restoration of potable and irrigation water systems, agricultural equipment and roads.

At the same time, the PM mentioned that monopolies will be ruled out, including in the sphere of exports of livestock. “A change of atmosphere has taken place in Armenia, people must see these changes in their communities, starting from the activities of the community leader. We must rule out any abuse of power. Any similar case will be investigated and procedures will be launched,” he said.

The Prime Minister also held meetings with citizens of Yeghegnadzor and Areni. He said that the provincial visits aims at being assured that all citizens feel victorious and consider themselves to be co-authors of the changes. “This is very important for us,” he said, adding that the government wants citizens to be sure that the era of corruption, impunity, lawlessness is over.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan