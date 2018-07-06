Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 06-07-18

YEREVAN, 6 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 6 July, USD exchange rate up by 0.22 drams to 483.17 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 3.84 drams to 565.70 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 7.65 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.26 drams to 639.14 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price вup by 67.11 drams to 19503.28 drams. Silver price вup by 0.42 drams to 247.77 drams. Platinum price вup by 122.44 drams to 13134.23 drams.