Meeting between Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs planned to be held soon – Russian Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. Russian Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Igor Popov said a meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers is planned to be held soon, APA reports.

“Given the sensitivity of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement, the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs still avoid making any public statements on this topic. The corresponding statement of the Co-Chairs will be made based on the results of the upcoming meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs. We expect that the date of the meeting will be announced soon”, Igor Popov said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan