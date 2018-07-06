Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 July

President Sarkissian hosts Canadian-Armenian actress Arsinée Khanjian


YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today received famous Canadian-Armenian actress Arsinée Khanjian, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The sides discussed issues relating to Armenia’s cultural and public life, Homeland-Diaspora relations.

