President Sarkissian hosts Canadian-Armenian actress Arsinée Khanjian
YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today received famous Canadian-Armenian actress Arsinée Khanjian, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.
The sides discussed issues relating to Armenia’s cultural and public life, Homeland-Diaspora relations.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
