Speaker Babloyan meets with Speaker of House of Commons of Canada in Quebec

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. The visit of the Armenian delegation led by Speaker of the Parliament Ara Babloyan to Quebec, Canada continues. During the visit Ara Babloyan on July 5 met with Speaker of the House of Commons of Canada (lower house of the parliament) Geoff Regan, the Armenian Parliament told Armenpress.

Speaker Babloyan congratulated Geoff Regan on Canada’s national day, addressing warm congratulations and wishes. He stated that since the establishment of diplomatic ties, the two countries have formed firm friendly relations. Touching upon the development of inter-parliamentary cooperation, Ara Babloyan attached importance to the role of parliamentary friendship groups on this matter and the intensification of mutual visits. According to him, despite the geographical distance Armenia and Canada are cooperating in bilateral and multilateral sectors.

The officials touched upon the cooperation of the two countries within international organizations, in particular the International Organization of La Francophonie. Ara Babloyan said Canada provided key support on holding the 17th Francophonie summit in Yerevan in 2018, adding that Armenia will host high-ranking guests, including the Canadian delegation with pleasure.

Coming to the issue of the recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide, Speaker Babloyan said Armenia highly appreciates Canada’s principled stance on this matter: the House of Commons adopted an Armenian Genocide recognition resolution in 2004, and a resolution reaffirming the recognition of the Armenian Genocide and other genocides in April 2015, as well as declaring April 24 Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day.

Ara Babloyan also attached importance to the Canadian authorities’ balanced and impartial stance on the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

The Armenian Parliament Speaker also touched upon the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, stating that Armenia, being a member of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), signed an agreement with the EU. Babloyan said Armenia always takes steps to deepen democratic processes. In his turn Geoff Regan welcomed Armenia’s efforts aimed at strengthening democracy.

The Speaker of the House of Commons stated that the bilateral mutual partnership is based on firm grounds. He noted that Canada supports Armenia’s efforts aimed at peacefully settling the NK conflict.

At the end of the meeting Ara Babloyan invited Geoff Regan to Armenia.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan