MP Tsarukyan’s chief bodyguard remanded in custody

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. Eduard Babayan, chief bodyguard of president of the Armenian National Olympic Committee, leader of the Prosperous Armenia party, MP Gagik Tsarukyan, has been charged for beating Vyacheslav Harutyunyan, causing severe damage to his life, the Special Investigative Service told Armenpress.

The special investigative service filed a motion to a court requesting to remand Babayan in custody. The motion was approved.

Investigation continues.

On July 2, at 21:30, the Police were notified that a 50-year-old man has been transported to hospital. Some injuries have been reported. The Police officers found out that the man received the injuries, according to preliminary data, at the administrative building of the Armenian National Olympic Committee. It was revealed that the victim was hit by Tsarukyan’s chief bodyguard Eduard Babayan and several other persons.

The victim said his son, who is a citizen of Russia, is a boxer, a world champion. Gagik Tsarukyan promised awards for the victories, but after receiving Armenia’s citizenship his son is wanted with charges of avoiding military service.

