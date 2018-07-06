Armenian community structures of Lebanon continue actively working – Ambassador

BEIRUT, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian community structures of Lebanon remain extremely active, continue conducting their works regardless of the existing problems in the community, Armenia’s Ambassador to Lebanon Samvel Mkrtchyan told reporters in Beirut, reports Armenpress.

“Talking about the issues of the Armenian community, I would like to mention the issue of schools: the schools face financial problems in the recent period as they are maintained through the funds of the community. Previously we had nearly 65 schools, but now their number reached 20. The number of children has been cut. But despite this fact, the community tries to maintain and strengthen what it has as much as possible”, the Ambassador said.

He emphasized that the community issues are typical to whole Lebanon in general, in particular in connection with the not so good situation of the country’s economy. “The reality is that Lebanon has high-level international support. Recently during the congress in Paris the issue of making 11 billion USD investment in Lebanon was discussed. These sums will be directed for improving infrastructures and creating new ones. The prospect of exploiting oil and gas reserves in Lebanon is also prospective”, he said.

The Armenian Ambassador reminded that recently as a result of the parliamentary elections 6 ethnic Armenians have been elected Member of Parliament of Lebanon. 2 ministerial posts are also expected to be provided to the Armenian community.

The diplomat highlighted the role of the Armenian community in Lebanon’s development, stating that the community has historically implemented important functions for the development of different sectors.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan