Armenia’s delegation led by Speaker of Parliament participates in conference of Presidents of La Francophonie Parliaments

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s delegation led by Speaker of Parliament Ara Babloyan on July 5 participated in the conference of the Presidents of La Francophonie Parliaments in Quebec, Canada, the Parliament told Armenpress.

Speaker Babloyan delivered remarks at the conference on the topic “How to improve public engagement in La Francophonie Parliaments”.

“Armenia is proud of being a member of the great La Francophonie family, with which it shares humanity and solidarity values.

We support the steps of the La Francophonie member states aimed at protecting human rights, ensuring equality between men and women, maintaining fundamental democratic values and increasing the role of the youth.

The role of women in almost all sectors of Armenia’s political and public life increases every year. The Electoral Code adopted on May 25, 2016 clearly states that at least one woman should be included in each five of the proportional lists of all political parties or alliances participating in the parliamentary elections, and as a result of which there is a significant engagement of women in the Parliament. 18 out of 105 MPs of the Armenian Parliament are women who are actively taking part in all parliamentary discussions.

One of the Vice Speakers of the Parliament is woman, who is also the head of the Armenian delegation at PACE and previously served as justice minister of Armenia.

The Electoral Code enables the national minorities in Armenia to be represented in the Parliament. There are 4 representatives of national minorities in the Parliament. The first session of the first sitting of the Parliament has been chaired by a representative of the Kurdish community.

La Francophonie is a cooperation platform for Armenian youth. The Francophonie world, by highly valuing the role and significance of the youth, tries to promote and support their initiatives with all possible means”, the Speaker said in his remarks.

The Armenian delegation also participated in the joint working meeting of the presidents and secretary generals of the La Francophonie parliaments.

The delegation includes head of the Armenian parliamentary delegation at the Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie Margarit Yesayan.

