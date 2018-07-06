Supporters and opposers of Amulsar mine operation hold discussion in Jermuk town by PM’s initiative

JERMUK, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. A discussion is underway in Jermuk town by the initiative of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan which is dedicated to the operation of Amulsar gold mine, reports Armenpress.

The discussion is attended by the Lydian Armenia company representatives, citizens opposing the operation of the mine, as well as government members.

PM Nikol Pashinyan said the issue of the operation of the mine should be considered within two contexts.

“The first one is the possible effect of the mine’s operation on the quality of water resources, and the second one is its possible effect on Jermuk as a spa center”, the PM said. He added that in these both cases two responses are possible: yes, the operation of the mine can negatively affect the waters and Jermuk twon, and no, it will have no negative effect. “I want to understand whether we can create a trilateral reliable mechanism in order to have final and indisputable response on these issues”, the PM said.

He once again reiterated his remark that the government’s decisions on the mine exploitations should be based on facts, not emotions. “If we make any illegal act at this situation, we will face many problems in terms of international relations”, he said.

Nikol Pashinyan assured that he has no constraint on this issue from anyone, for him Armenia’s balanced interest is a priority. “With my personal sympathy every tree is more expensive, but I have to be balanced in the status of PM”, he said.

