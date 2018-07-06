Environmentalist and Lydian Armenia’s director introduce their positions on Amulsar mine to PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. Representative of the Armenian Environmental Front Levon Galstyan and Lydian Armenia executive director Hayk Aloyan introduce their positions on the Amulsar gold mine to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in the helicopter, Arman Yeghoyan, PM’s spokesperson, said on Facebook, reports Armenpress. He posted a photo from this meeting.

“The PM viewed the Amulsar mine and the environment via a helicopter, by again combining the facts and concerns presented by the sides”, Arman Yeghoyan said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan