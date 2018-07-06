Armenian President congratulates Kazakh counterpart on birthday

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev on birthday, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The letter says:

“Please accept my sincere and warm congratulations on your birthday.

You deserved reputation and respect at the international arena by your rich experience of state activity, ability to decisively protect the interests of the Republic of Kazakhstan and solve issues of broad international cooperation.

I am convinced that the constructive partnership of Armenia and Kazakhstan, that is based on mutual support and respect of interests, will enable to significantly enrich the agenda of the Armenian-Kazakh inter-state cooperation.

I wish you good health, welfare and success, and peace and prosperity to the people of Kazakhstan”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan