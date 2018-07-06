PM Pashinyan meets with citizens protesting against operation of Amulsar gold mine

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who is in Syunik province on a working visit, on July 6 met with the citizens who are holding protests these days against the operation of Amulsar gold mine, reports Armenpress.

The PM thanked the citizens for the warm reception.

“Our visit has a very fact-finding meaning so that we will more deeply understand the issue. Now we have to go to all protesting groups, met with protesters, as well as Lydian Armenia workers, then will sit around a table and will talk to a representative from each group”, PM Pashinyan said.

A group of citizens are carrying out disobedience actions in Jermuk directed against the operation of Amulsar gold mine. They have closed the roads to the mine.

Lydian Armenia, that is engaged in the operation of mine, announced that it is ready to any inspection, with environmental standards, social management, financial flows, transparency of tax receipts and other standards.

