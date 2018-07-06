LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 05-07-18
LONDON, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 5 July:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.55% to $2100.00, copper price down by 1.78% to $6464.00, lead price down by 1.16% to $2376.00, nickel price down by 3.27% to $14200.00, tin price down by 0.38% to $19725.00, zinc price down by 2.97% to $2744.50, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price up by 0.69% to $72500.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 09:30 European Stocks - 05-07-18
- 09:29 US stocks up - 05-07-18
- 09:25 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 05-07-18
- 09:22 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 05-07-18
- 09:20 Oil Prices Down - 05-07-18
- 07.05-17:32 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 05-07-18
- 07.05-17:31 Asian Stocks - 05-07-18
- 07.05-17:19 Republican Party’s proposal on additional ballots adopted at session of commission of reforms of Electoral Code
- 07.05-17:17 President Armen Sarkissian attends celebrations dedicated to Constitution Day
- 07.05-16:59 Best symbol of each state is its law-abiding citizen protected by law – President Sarkissian
- 07.05-16:50 We will consistently return what has been robbed regardless of robber’s name and last name – PM Pashinyan
- 07.05-16:05 Armenian President receives Serj Tankian and Garin Hovannisian
- 07.05-16:00 Avelox and Puroxan drugs of dubious origin sold in pharmacies appeared in Armenia illegally
- 07.05-15:45 People without valid identification document to be removed from voters list
- 07.05-15:30 Fingerprint identification, fingerprinting and pre-registration mechanisms of voters not to operate during upcoming elections
- 07.05-14:45 ‘Unconditional implementation of Constitution is sacred duty of all of us’ – PM Pashinyan addresses congratulatory message
- 07.05-14:41 Former President Serzh Sargsyan’s nephew suspected in murder attempt
- 07.05-14:19 ‘We should think and act in the interests of the country’ – President Sarkissian’s message on Constitution Day
- 07.05-14:07 Mission of our new generation should be to live and create in homeland – Vice Speaker Sharmazanov
- 07.05-13:28 ‘When I feel I don’t have your support, I’ll not stay in PM’s office for a minute’ – Nikol Pashinyan
- 07.05-13:22 Polar bear kills Canadian man protecting his children
- 07.05-13:00 ‘Don’t wait for the case to reach law enforcement agencies’: PM urges community leaders to revise working style
- 07.05-12:50 New York Statue of Liberty climber detained
- 07.05-12:45 Speaker of Parliament Ara Babloyan addresses congratulatory message on Constitution Day
- 07.05-12:16 PM Pashinyan urges Goris town residents to never allow establishment of power serving clans in Armenia
- 07.05-11:32 Armenia celebrates Constitution Day on July 5
- 07.05-11:28 Opening ceremony of Astana International Finance Centre held in Kazakhstan
- 07.05-11:26 Anna Aglatova talks about Armenian roots, cooperation with Spivakov and returning back to Armenia
- 07.05-11:24 European Stocks - 04-07-18
- 07.05-11:22 US stocks stood at - 04-07-18
- 07.05-11:21 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 04-07-18
- 07.05-11:15 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 04-07-18
- 07.05-11:14 Oil Prices - 04-07-18
- 07.05-10:53 Our task is to maintain feeling of being victorious not for a year, but always, says PM Pashinyan
- 07.05-09:01 PM Pashinyan’s working visit to Syunik province kicks off
17:01, 07.02.2018
Viewed 10067 times New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art to host first major exhibition on Armenia
20:10, 07.03.2018
Viewed 4498 times Hayastan All Armenian Fund’s director arrested for embezzlement
13:40, 06.30.2018
Viewed 2804 times We are ready for defense and counterattack in the air and on land, says Armenia’s PM
16:37, 06.30.2018
Viewed 2674 times Turkey’s Erdogan plans to involve world-renowned ethnic Armenian economist Daron Acemoglu in new Cabinet – media
13:07, 07.03.2018
Viewed 2592 times Henrikh Mkhitaryan back to London