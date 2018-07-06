LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 05-07-18

LONDON, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 5 July:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.55% to $2100.00, copper price down by 1.78% to $6464.00, lead price down by 1.16% to $2376.00, nickel price down by 3.27% to $14200.00, tin price down by 0.38% to $19725.00, zinc price down by 2.97% to $2744.50, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price up by 0.69% to $72500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.