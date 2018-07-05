Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 05-07-18

YEREVAN, 5 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 5 July, USD exchange rate up by 0.25 drams to 482.95 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.73 drams to 561.86 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 7.63 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.87 drams to 637.88 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 71.36 drams to 19436.17 drams. Silver price down by 0.65 drams to 247.35 drams. Platinum price down by 8.79 drams to 13011.79 drams.