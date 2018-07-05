President Armen Sarkissian attends celebrations dedicated to Constitution Day

YEREVAN, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian on July 5 participated in the celebrations at the Constitutional Court dedicated to the Day of the Constitution and State Symbols of the Republic of Armenia, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President watched the exhibition dedicated to the Constitutions and state symbols, participated in the solemn reception.

He delivered congratulatory address at the event:

“Today is the Constitution Day. At the same time, today we also celebrate the day of state symbols which makes today’s meaning twice festive and important. The state symbols are unique values, and the proper understanding and appreciation of their significance are important for the country’s today and tomorrow.

The Constitution is considered as the country’s legality symbol. But the best symbol of each state is its law-abiding citizen, who at the same time is protected by the law.

The Constitution is the fundamental document which, as a guarantor for our independence and future development, enshrines the value system in our country that is based on the rule of law, legality, justice and the people’s power.

The recent steps in the state building also rely on that logic of the country’s main law.

On this day of the Constitution we can proudly record not only the indisputable existence of sovereign, developing Republic of Armenia that chose the path to democracy, but also the existence of its growing reputation in the international arena.

Constantly increasing it is the right and duty of all of us, and our moral duty towards the homeland in general.

The Constitutional values can become a reality in case when each of us is the bearer of these values.

The Constitution is the legal boundary of right and duty. It, in fact, divides the permissible from the impermissible, outlines the legal field our moral laws are subject to.

We should think and act in the interests of the country, use the opportunities provided by the Constitution and protect it.

And by then the country will become better, the citizen of the country – more confident, the leadership of the country – more responsible and more reliable.

The Constitution and the people’s will are interrelated. Today the people are the full formers of their life, the state’s development agenda.

That agenda should be free from emotion and must be implemented based on respect towards the Constitution as a guarantor of free, democratic and powerful Armenia.

Together we must continue building politically and economically harmonious Armenia developing based on the mutual respect of the citizen and the leadership.

Living by the guarantee of right, law and dignity should not be a dream, but a reality. Because living by the Constitution and laws is not just a necessity and duty, but the advantage of free people who know the value of their rights and that of others.

I congratulate all the citizens of the Republic of Armenia. I wish you peace, optimism and welfare”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan