Armenian President receives Serj Tankian and Garin Hovannisian

YEREVAN, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian today received member of the Board of Creative Armenia innovative cultural foundation, famous American-Armenian rock musician Serj Tankian and founding director of the foundation Garin Hovannisian, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian highly valued Serj Tankian’s both cultural and public activity and stated: “You are not only a great musician, but a wonderful Armenian, dignified and proud Armenian”.

Garin Hovannisian introduced the main goals and activities directions of the Creative Armenia foundation. Hovhannisian said their mission is not only to develop the Armenian culture, but also to become a platform to reveal talented artists, assist them and implement promising projects.

The members of the Board of the foundation stated that the Creative Armenia aims at becoming one of the most dynamic and effective cultural initiatives.

President Armen Sarkissian welcomed the foundation’s programs and initiatives and expressed readiness to assist their implementation as much as possible.

