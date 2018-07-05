Avelox and Puroxan drugs of dubious origin sold in pharmacies appeared in Armenia illegally

YEREVAN, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. Avelox and Puroxan drugs of dubious origin being sold in pharmacies have appeared in Armenia illegally, Armenian healthcare ministry’s spokesperson Liana Yeghiazaryan told Armenpress.

Avelox is produced by Bayer company for the Turkish market, but Puroxan medicine approved by Azerbaijan could not legally enter Armenia.

The healthcare ministry will apply to the law enforcement agencies to find out how these medicines appeared in the Armenian market.

“These medicines differ from the drugs with the same name registered in Armenia both with their appearance, country of production and registration serial number. These drugs are currently being examined at the ministry’s medicine technological expertise center”, she said.

Avelox drug is registered in Armenia, but contains 5 pills, whereas the box of Avelox of suspicious origin contains 7 pills.

The registration deadline for Puroxan is over in Armenia. Before this this drug has been imported to Armenia directly from a Belgian producer.

Earlier some media outlets reported that medicines of Azerbaijani origin have appeared in the Armenian market and are being sold freely in pharmacies. The talk was about Avelox, the photos of which were spread on the internet.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan