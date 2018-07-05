People without valid identification document to be removed from voters list

YEREVAN, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. The commission of the reforms of the Electoral Code made a decision on clearance of voters list during the July 5 session, reports Armenpress.

People without any valid identification document will be removed from the list, Daniel Ioannisyan, secretary of the commission, told reporters after the session.

“According to the decision, changes will be defined in the Electoral Code, according to which people, who do not have a valid identification document – passport, ID, will be removed from the voters list. Before this, persons, who didn’t have a valid identification document or even were abroad, still were registered in the voters list”, he said.

198.000 people will be removed from the voters list. The official said they are confident that more than 90% of these people are not in Armenia. Nevertheless, public campaigns will be carried out, and probably those who are in Armenia, but do not have a valid identification document, will apply and receive a new passport by paying just 1000 AMD.

