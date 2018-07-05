Fingerprint identification, fingerprinting and pre-registration mechanisms of voters not to operate during upcoming elections

YEREVAN, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. The fingerprint identification, fingerprinting and pre-registration mechanisms of voters will not operate during the upcoming elections, Daniel Ioannisyan – secretary of the commission of reforms of the Electoral Code, told reporters, reports Armenpress.

“The commission has come to the conclusion that the installation of a single fingerprinting current system is not realistic during these elections, since it would be impossible to properly organize it within the deadline set by the government’s program. The commission also rejected the colorful and colorless ink fingerprint mechanism as it contains risks. The idea of pre-registration institute of voters was also rejected”, he said.

He stated that they were additional prevention mechanisms for double voting. But after the 2017 parliamentary elections, there is no issue of double voting in the list of major issues voiced in the reports of observer missions. The commission is discussing the opportunities to introduce additional prevention mechanisms for double voting. But the official stated that the goal of this is not to decrease the number of double voting, as they are already in the past, but to provide additional trust grounds to the public.

“The public should be more confident that there is no double voting”, he said, adding that such mechanisms will be discussed, but they will be additional mechanisms of already existing mechanisms.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan