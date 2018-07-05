Mission of our new generation should be to live and create in homeland – Vice Speaker Sharmazanov

YEREVAN, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of the Parliament of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov on July 4 met with the students of the Yerevan State University and the Lomonosov Moscow State University’s Yerevan branch who undergo internship in the Parliament, the Parliament told Armenpress.

The meeting touched upon the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide, the foreign policy priorities and the government’s activity.

Eduard Sharmazanov said Armenia’s major problem is that the opportunities are several times less than the challenges facing the country. In this context he attached importance to the united activity of all political forces on the Artsakh conflict settlement process.

“I am ready to support the initiatives of our country’s leadership which will lead to pro-Armenian and fair solution of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict”, the Vice Speaker said.

He highlighted the programs aimed at maintaining the Armenian identity, the elimination of atmosphere of intolerance and the existence of respect and love towards each other.

“The mission of our new generation should be to live and create in the homeland. Armenia is a unique country and it is not a coincidence that the Armenian people, who faced genocide in 1915, made a heroic victory against the Turks in Sardarapat, Bash-Aparan and Gharakilisa three years later”, he said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan