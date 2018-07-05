‘When I feel I don’t have your support, I’ll not stay in PM’s office for a minute’ – Nikol Pashinyan

GORIS, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. During his visit to Goris town Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan assured the local people that there are no untouchable persons and will not be anymore in Armenia. He said any person who violated the law and committed a crime should be held accountable. The PM expressed hope that the people will support him and the government on this matter. “I expect that the people will support me and the government, that we will eliminate and eradicate lawlessness in Armenia”, he said, Armenpress reports.

The PM assured that he has no dependence on anyone, only on the people. “As long as you stand by me and the government, the processes of development, establishing legality will continue in Armenia. When I feel that I don’t have your support, I will not stay in the PM’s Office and status for a minute. My task is to serve you, your task – my service to be maximal effective”, the PM said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan