Polar bear kills Canadian man protecting his children

YEREVAN, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. A father died protecting his children in a rare polar bear attack in Canada's northernmost territory of Nunavut, BBC reports.

The 31-year-old man was on Sentry Island, a popular fishing and hunting spot on the west coast of Hudson Bay, when he encountered the bear on 3 July.

His relative said he died a hero.

He told his daughters to run while he put himself between them and the bear.

The children were not injured, but the father died in the attack. Another adult later shot and killed the bear.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan