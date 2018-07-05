‘Don’t wait for the case to reach law enforcement agencies’: PM urges community leaders to revise working style

GORIS, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government is inclined to carry out a constructive work with the communities, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during the meeting with the community leaders of Syunik province in Goris town, reports Armenpress.

“I know that during these changes there are uncertainties among the community leaders in connection with the future. I want to state that we are inclined to carry out a constructive work, are ready to unite our efforts and bring real changes. This process is already felt, today we have put a task to spread these changes across the Republic”, the PM said.

He talked about the rules of the game, stating that there are some facts according to which employees that do not exist are being registered in some communities, which, according to him, is a very bad phenomenon. Pashinyan called to quickly eliminate them as long as the case has not reached the intervention of the law enforcement agencies.

“I don’t think that we should solve the issues of effectiveness only through law enforcement agencies. Spending effectively the state resources should be the daily task of each of us. After my election as PM, I met with the businessmen and officially announced that they are free of corruption obligations. Today as well I announce that you are free of corruption obligations. You don’t need to leave everything to reach the law enforcement agencies, let’s fix one thing: look at your activity with another eyes. We have no other option, people should feel very quickly the changes”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

As for the subventions, PM Pashinyan said 5 billion AMD has been planned for that goal for 2018, but as there are financial problems, he proposed to allocate 10 billion AMD from the sums recovered as a result of corruption discoveries to subventions. He informed that there are collections in the budget (nearly 48 billion AMD) that is more than envisaged.

PM Pashinyan arrived in Syunik province on a working visit on July 5.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan