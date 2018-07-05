New York Statue of Liberty climber detained
YEREVAN, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. The woman who climbed up on the Statue of Liberty in New York and sat on the monument’s base is detained, BBC reports.
According to the US media, the woman is Therese Okoumou, a 44-year-old immigrant from DR Congo.
She was protesting against US President Donald Trump's zero-tolerance policy on immigration.
Earlier several persons have been arrested for holding a protest at the Statue.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
