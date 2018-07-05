Speaker of Parliament Ara Babloyan addresses congratulatory message on Constitution Day

YEREVAN, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the Parliament of Armenia Ara Babloyan on July 5 addressed a congratulatory message on the Constitution Day, the Parliament told Armenpress.

“Dear compatriots,

I congratulate you on one of the most important state holidays of the Republic of Armenia – the Constitution Day. 23 years ago we adopted a document with a free expression of will which had a unique significance for strengthening our newly-independent Armenian statehood, which summed up our dream to build sovereign, democratic, social and legal state on the eve of the third millennium.

The Armenian people ratified the decision linked with its high legal consciousness in difficult times when barely a year ago the voices of gunfire were silent, but the real threats to peace were much more than the fragile guarantees to sustainable development.

The adoption of the Mother Law of the Republic of Armenia predetermined the future process and development path of our state. It underwent changes for two times in different stages of building independent statehood and by perfectly implementing its historical mission, has always remained as a base for regulating all types of legal relations, and became the constant defender of our sovereignty in the legal realm.

And today the Constitution’s indisputable priority and complete implementation in the state and public life is linked with the free exercise of rights and proper implementation of duties of each of us. And it is an important precondition for Armenia’s sustainable development in all spheres”, the Speaker said in the message, once again congratulating on this holiday, wishing peace, health, happiness and welfare to the Armenian people.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan