PM Pashinyan urges Goris town residents to never allow establishment of power serving clans in Armenia

GORIS, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. “Armenia is the ownership of the Armenian citizens, here we should live and work with the sense of owner”, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during the meeting with the residents of Goris town, reports Armenpress. He congratulated the meeting participants on the Constitution Day and stated that the power in Armenia belongs to the people. “It is enshrined in the Constitution that the power in the Republic of Armenia belongs to the people, I congratulate all of you on this occasion”, he said, adding that the Armenian citizen is free and proud, he/she is responsible for his/her own country. “This is our main message”.

Photos by Mkhitar Khachatryan

He said the change in current Armenia is that all officials serve the people, and the people are the owners. “The Goris resident is the owner of the town, the remaining officials serve the Goris people. The owner of the Republic of Armenia is the citizen of Armenia, all officials serve the people. This is the change that has taken place. This is your victory, don’t allow to take it away from you. Never allow a power in Armenia which serves the clans, robbery and corruption”, the PM said.

Commenting on the issues voiced by the Goris people, Nikol Pashinyan said in order to have fair judicial system in Armenia the executive leadership should refrain from exerting pressure on courts. “I understand that there is no trust towards the court verdicts, but we need to do everything to increase that trust. The judges who will make verdicts with a bribe or some illegal means, we will reveal and remove them from the system, but the executive leadership should not exert pressure on court”, the Prime Minister said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan