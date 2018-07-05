Armenia celebrates Constitution Day on July 5

YEREVAN, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. July 5 is celebrated in Armenia as the Constitution Day, reports Armenpress. On July 5, 1995, the draft of the country’s Fundamental law was put to a pan-national referendum and was approved by the people. It was the first Constitution of independent Armenia.

Amendments were made in the Constitution in 2005. Later changes were made on December 6, 2015 via a referendum, through which Armenia transitioned to a parliamentary system of governance.

According to the Article 1 of the Constitution, the Republic of Armenia is a sovereign, democratic, social and legal state. The Article 2 defines that the power in the Republic of Armenia belongs to the people.

