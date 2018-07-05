LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 04-07-18

LONDON, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 4 July:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.16% to $2133.00, copper price down by 0.14% to $6581.00, lead price up by 0.12% to $2404.00, nickel price up by 0.38% to $14680.00, tin price up by 0.20% to $19800.00, zinc price down by 1.12% to $2828.50, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price down by 5.26% to $72000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.