Anna Aglatova talks about Armenian roots, cooperation with Spivakov and returning back to Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. At the very beginning of her career she became a scholarship recipient of the Vladimir Spivakov International Charity Foundation and the laureate of the Contest of young opera singers ''Neue Stimmen''. These victories were really very important for Aglatova and truly have changed her life.

In the frameworks of ''Armenia'' International Music Festival in Yerevan the soprano of Bolshoi Theater, our compatriot Anna Aglatova was hosted in Armenia. The latter performed with the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra guided by the conductor Sergey Smbatyan. In her interview with Armenpress, Aglatova spoke about her participation in ''Armenia'' festival, about her father who is Armenian, the cooperation with Vladimir Spivakov and about her wish to return back to Armenia.

About ''Armenia'' International Music Festival

The cultural boom in your country is really magnificent. The prominent and wonderful musicians can perform here thus giving a chance to the audience to enjoy classic music. The audience can enjoy the concerts of famous musicians without leaving their country. And really it is a great achievement that this festival has been organized.

About the cooperation with the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra and Sergey Smbatyan

It is our first cooperation. It is so pleasant that Maestro could unite these young musicians thus giving an opportunity to the youth to continue the musical traditions. I am really happy that the young generation has such an approach to the classic music, and they perform century old classic music with real professionalism. For sure it is the witness of their love towards this music.

Non-musical family

My family is not engaged in music. My grandfather was the only professional musician in our family. He was a professional guitarist. My father had a wonderful voice, but, unfortunately, he didn’t became a signer. Probably, I have inherited my voice from him.

Armenian Roots

My father was an Armenian. I will not speak about him, as he is not with us any longer. I should confess that I am really very proud that during a month I am here for the second time. I am an Armenian and it is a real happiness for me. The only unsatisfying fact is that I am short of time and I cannot visit the places where I would like to go.

How Anna Asriyan became Anna Aglatova

It was a family decision to change Asriyan surname to Aglatova. Aglatova was also my father’s last name. He was Asriyan-Aglatov.

Vladimir Spivakov as a Godfather

Vladimir Spivakov has known me since childhood. He is my professor, my stage godfather. The person who has given me an opportunity to be on the stage and feel as a real singer. He is the first person who truly believed in me. Some years ago thanks to Maestro Spivakov I was awarded the Russian President's Prize to the Development of Culture. Spivakov is always next to me, he is my guardian angel. He is a very good friend of Armenian people. I should be here and took part in the concert he had in Yerevan in the frameworks of the commemoration of 100th anniversary of Armenian Genocide. But unfortunately because of my heavy schedule I could not be here. It would be my first visit to Armenia. But now I am happy that another chances were given to me and I had cooperation with Sergey Smbatyan, Constantine Orbelian.

The youngest soloist of the Moscow Bolshoi Theater

My first steps in Bolshoi Theatre were 11 years ago. I was a student and here they believed in my capacities. At that time the artistic director was Alexander Vedernikov. I had an audition for the main character. He believed in me and invited to the theatre. After one year I was the youngest soloist. It is more than 10 years I am there.

The wish to return back to Armenia

There are no plans yet with Armenia. I really hope I will come back and with Maestro Smbatyan represent new program. Let’s see how it will succeed.

Interview by Roza Grigoryan





