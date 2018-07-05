Opening ceremony of Astana International Finance Centre held in Kazakhstan

ASTANA, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. The opening ceremony of the Astana International Finance Centre (AIFC) was held in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, on July 5, Armenpress correspondent reports.

The ceremony was attended by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, heads of leading international structures, officials, analysts and guests from various countries.

“Over the past 20 years, a city with a million population has been built in the steppe. Astana is a symbol of independence, prosperity, friendship and stability. Our capital is a public-political, social-economic large center for Kazakhstan. The opening of the international finance centre is the evidence of this. The launch of the work of this Centre is an important step for the sustainable development of economy. It aims at improving Kazakhstan’s commercial competitiveness and joining the list of the best 30 countries”, the Kazakh President said.

He said the world experience of financial centers has been thoroughly examined.

The AIFC plans to involve the best specialists for developing local and regional markets and strengthening the cooperation.

