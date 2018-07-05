Our task is to maintain feeling of being victorious not for a year, but always, says PM Pashinyan

SISIAN, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with the local people of Sisian town during his working visit to Syunik province on July 5. The PM listened to their issues of concern and assured to start solving them, Armenpress reports. Firstly, PM Pashinyan thanked for the warm reception, and stated that he feels guilty that Syunik was not included in his march, but added that it has its objective grounds. “If we have started the march from here, probably we would arrive in Yerevan now”, the PM said with a joke. “Our visit aims to record that the victory reached belongs to each of you. Our task is to maintain the feeling of being victorious not for a month, a year, but always”, he said.

The PM touched upon the issues voiced by the locals which were of both personal and public nature. He stated that all issues will be examined, if there are violations of rights of the citizens, they will be quickly solved.

As for the community enlargement issue voiced by one of the participants of the meeting, PM Pashinyan said this issue is really debatable. “In fact, we have a situation that numerous communities have been enlarged. We need to make a pause for some time and see what results have been registered in the enlarged communities. Our government is obliged not to make any enlargement process without the agreement of communities”, Nikol Pashinyan said. “There are specialists who state that the community enlargement is a positive process. We told them to go and to communicate with the people, present them facts and hold debates with them. I think the community enlargement is a bad decision without taking into account the opinion of the residents”, Pashinyan said.

Coming to the issue of conditions of emergency buildings, the PM called Sisian residents living abroad to come and invest here, stating that the talk is not about help. He assured that he personally guarantees the protection of that investments.

PM Pashinyan’s working visit to Syunik province has kicked off today in the morning. He is scheduled to visit Goris, Agarak and Meghri.

Ani Nazaryan

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan