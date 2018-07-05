PM Pashinyan’s working visit to Syunik province kicks off

SISIAN, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. The working visit of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to Syunik province has kicked off on July 5, Armenpress correspondent reports.

A number of meetings, including with the Syunik residents, are scheduled.

The PM’s first station is at Sisian town where he will meet with the locals and will answer to their questions.

Pashinyan will have a similar meeting in Goris town. Later he will visit the Meghri Free Economic Zone.

This is Nikol Pashinyan’s first visit to Syunik province as Prime Minister.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan