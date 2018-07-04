PM Pashinyan to visit Jermuk for Amulsar issue

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will head to the Syunik Province on July 5.

“I will have meetings with citizens at the central squares of Sisian, Goris, Meghri and Kapan. Also a hall meeting in Kajaran,” the PM said on Facebook, adding that he will visit Jermuk on July 6 to get acquainted with the Amulsar issue on spot.

