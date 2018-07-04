US Ambassador says expected American investment flow in Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. United States Ambassador Richard Mills says he expects American investment flow and trade turnover growth in Armenia.

Speaking to ARMENPRESS about the possibilities of American investment increase in terms of the ongoing changes in Armenia and the government change, Ambassador Mills said that this new chapter in Armenia’s history will cause great interest among US investors – both American-Armenian and Americans.

“I was in Washington last week at the Smithsonian’s Folklife Festival, where Armenia was also represented. I hear numerously from both the Diaspora of American and other businessmen that there is great interest towards Armenia. I believe that if the Armenian new government stays committed to its commitments in forming a fair society, creating equal conditions and eradicating corruption, then greater interest will exist in making investments here,” he said.

He said that American investors are interested in the IT, agriculture, tourism and energy sectors. Mills said that the trade and investment growth must be expected between Armenia and the US.

