Major petrol company’s executive charged for violent extrajudicial incident

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. The president of a major Armenian petrol company operating numerous gas stations across the country has been charged for arrogation (extrajudicial activities) and assault in a 2016 incident.

The incident goes back to 2015 when Beglaryan had suspected one of his former employees, an executive of Flash Motors, in embezzling corporate property.

Barsegh Beglaryan, president of Flash LTD, violently confronted his former employee and demanded to restore the damages. Beglaryan, along with his relatives, threatened the former commercial director to re-name his apartment into their name as compensation for the embezzlement, or pay 20,000 dollars. As a result, the former employee pledged his apartment to a bank and took a loan of nearly 10,000,000 drams, which he gave to Beglaryan.

Beglaryan has been charged based on sufficient evidence involving violent extrajudicial activities.

The investigation continues.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan