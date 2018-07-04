ARMENPRESS’s ex-photographer’s work praised at Capitals of the World: From Yerevan to Astana exhibition

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. Today the “Capitals of the World – From Astana to Yerevan” photo exhibition was opened in Yerevan.

At the event, Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Armenia Timur Uruzayev highlighted a photo of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev which was made by Davit Hakobyan, a former photo correspondent of ARMENPRESS news agency.

The Ambassador noted that the picture has its special place among the 100 exhibits. “There is a very famour photo, which was made by a young man, a talented Armenian photographer Davit Hakobyan, for which he received several awards. We have prepared another congratulation for the photographer. Unfortunately he isn’t here with us now, but fortunately he is in Astana,” Uruzayev said.

Speaking about the photo, ARMENPRESS director Aram Ananyan said that the picture was taken by one of the brightest photographers of ARMENPRESS’s photo school – Davit Hakobyan.

“Symbolically today Davit is in Astana and has the chance to present his photo art there,” Ananyan said.

The famous photo of the Kazakh President was taken by Hakobyan at the 2017 CIS heads of state summit in Sochi.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan