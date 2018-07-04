PM chairs consultation on agro development matters

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has chaired a consultation today on the development of agriculture and introduction of modern technologies in the sector.

The consultation namely focused on drip irrigation systems, introduction of anti-hailstorm networks and possibilities of increasing the efficiency of anti-hail stations, the government's press service said.

“It is obvious that we have problems in this field, but it is also obvious that we have prospects and it is necessary to implement them effectively. This requires a number of ministries to effectively cooperate, and also for citizens to be aware of possibilities and their productivity, because in many cases the arguments that there is lack of funding for new technologies bring to greater spending. Certainly this situation has objective components and we must try to understand what we can do theoretically and practically to solve the problems,” the PM said.

The meeting also touched upon the upcoming plans of the government which will contribute to making agriculture modern and efficient.

