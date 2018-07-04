National attorney to tackle Armenia-related cases workload at ECHR
YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. A national attorney from Armenia will be dispatched to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) with the purpose of decreasing the workload of examinations of cases relating to Armenia, justice minister Artak Zeynalyan said on Facebook.
The minister said a committee will be formed for organizing the selection of candidates.
He said that a public tender will be announced to select nominees.
Top three qualified candidates who will pass the tender will be presented to the Council of Europe for selection.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
