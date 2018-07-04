PM Pashinyan attends presentation of website representing history of Armenia’s diplomacy

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended the presentation of www.divanaget.am website at the ministry of foreign affairs, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The website presents the 100th history of the Armenian diplomacy, the foreign ministers of the three Republics of Armenia, details of their activity and different information about the Armenian diplomats.

PM Pashinyan said an important and appreciable work has been carried out. “I think the histories of the first Republic of Armenia, Soviet Armenia and the third Republic are important educational material for building the future. Of course, there are always debates on how history is being interpreted, but I think that every citizen, every official and diplomat can draw their own conclusions from that history. The more talented ones are distinguished by the fact that they make more accurate conclusions from that history. I hope this website will help our talented diplomats to make more accurate, useful and effective conclusions”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

He also visited the Diplomatic School of the foreign ministry, got acquainted with the conditions of the School and the study organization process.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan