UK Permanent Under-Secretary of Foreign and Commonwealth Office to visit Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. Permanent Under-Secretary at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and Head of the Diplomatic Service, Sir Simon McDonald, will make his first ever visit to Armenia on 6 July 2018. Sir Simon will meet President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, First Deputy Prime Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and senior officials. He will discuss the Government of Armenia’s reform plans and UK support to Armenia, the UK Embassy told Armenpress.

Sir Simon will give a speech to aspiring diplomats at the Diplomatic School of Armenia about diplomacy in the 21st century. He will also meet alumni of UK educational programs and Armenian civil society representatives.

Ahead of his visit, the Permanent Under-Secretary, Sir Simon McDonald, said:

“I am glad to visit Armenia in order to underline the importance of our bilateral relationship. There are new opportunities to seize as the UK and Armenia deepen and strengthen our economic and political relations.”

Sir Simon’s visit comes in the wake of a business delegation headed by the UK Trade and Investment Envoy to Georgia and Armenia, Mark Pritchard MP, in June, which showcased opportunities for British business in Armenia.

