President of Italy to arrive in Armenia on state visit


YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. President of Italy Sergio Mattarella will arrive in Armenia on a two-day state visit on July 30 at the invitation of Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, the Presidential office told Armenpress.

On the same day the meeting of the two Presidents will be held at the Armenian Presidential Palace.

During the visit the Italian President will meet with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Speaker of the Parliament Ara Babloyan and His Holiness Garegin II, Catholicos of All Armenians.

The Italian President’s delegation will also visit the Armenian Genocide Memorial.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




