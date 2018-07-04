Ex-President Robert Kocharyan hasn’t received summoning notice from investigative body, says head of office

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. Head of former President Robert Kocharyan’s office Victor Soghomonyan says the office hasn’t yet received any notice requiring Kocharyan to attend a questioning at the Special Investigative Service.

“As of 14:55, no notice has been received neither at our office nor at Kocharyan’s residence. We haven’t received anything yet,” Soghomonyan told ARMENPRESS.

Today, head of the Special Investigative Service Sasun Khachatryan told reporters that a notice has been sent to second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan summoning him for questioning as a witness.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan