Astana International Finance Centre can become prototype for regulation of separate elements of EAEU’s single financial market – EEC Board Chairman

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) puts great hopes on the activities of the Astana International Finance Centre (AIFC). All countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) are interested in creating single progressive financial competence, Tigran Sargsyan – Chairman of the EEC Board, said during the opening of the Astana Finance Days congress, the EAEU told Armenpress.

Tigran Sargsyan said the AIFC creation will enable to improve the approaches towards the management of sovereign funds and mitigate the transfers of latest knowledge and technologies, by ensuring the increase and development of human capital in the whole EAEU.

“The Astana International Finance Centre is both a financial gateway to the EAEU and a financial hub that unites the capital markets of Europe and Asia”, Tigran Sargsyan said. He expressed confidence that the project will boost in coming years and become a strong driver and even a prototype for regulation of separate elements of the Union’s single financial market which should be launched in 2025.

The EEC Board Chairman said the Commission will sign a memorandum on the cooperation with the AIFC on the sidelines of the Astana Finance Days.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan