8 military officials charged for embezzlement

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. The Investigative Committee has revealed several details over large-scale embezzlement cases in separate military unites of the Armed Forces, the Investigative Committee told Armenpress.

8 people have been charged for embezzlement.

The damage caused to the state has been completely recovered.

According to the preliminary investigation, the commander of N military unit, by using his official position, reached a preliminary agreement with a Mayor, ordered the respective employees to use the military equipment less than has been set, as a result of which he sold the diesel fuel saved during February-June 2018. As a result, 8.856.000 AMD property damage was caused to the state.

Investigation continues.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan