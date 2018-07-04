8 military officials charged for embezzlement
YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. The Investigative Committee has revealed several details over large-scale embezzlement cases in separate military unites of the Armed Forces, the Investigative Committee told Armenpress.
8 people have been charged for embezzlement.
The damage caused to the state has been completely recovered.
According to the preliminary investigation, the commander of N military unit, by using his official position, reached a preliminary agreement with a Mayor, ordered the respective employees to use the military equipment less than has been set, as a result of which he sold the diesel fuel saved during February-June 2018. As a result, 8.856.000 AMD property damage was caused to the state.
Investigation continues.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan