President Sarkissian congratulates Ambassador Richard Mills on US Independence Day

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian today visited the US Embassy in Armenia on the occasion of the 242nd anniversary of the US Independence, the Armenian Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian congratulated Ambassador Richard Mills and in the person of him, the good people of the United States, on this important holiday and wished welfare and constant development.

