Ambassador Kopyrkin vows to make efforts to deepen Armenian-Russian friendly relations

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. Minister of education and science Arayik Harutyunyan received Ambassador of Russia to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin, the ministry told Armenpress.

The Armenian minister congratulated the Russian Ambassador on appointment and expressed hope that during his mission Sergei Kopyrkin will contribute to further deepening and expanding the existing strategic relations in the field of education and science. Minister Harutyunyan said the education field is one of the priorities of the new Armenian government and stated that certain cooperation directions and projects are already being outlined.

The Russian Ambassador thanked for the reception and assured that he will make the maximum efforts to ensure the continuation of the Armenian-Russian friendly relations and strategic cooperation in the education field, as well as will further develop and deepen them.

The meeting also touched upon the issue of teaching of Russian, and in this context the minister said, increasing the teaching efficiency of foreign languages is one of the priorities of Armenia’s education sector, adding that the ongoing reforms will contribute to increasing the quality of all subjects being taught in schools.

Other issues were also discussed during the meeting.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan